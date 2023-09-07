President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday swore in Honourable Njavwa Simutowe as the Minister of Luapula Province and Mrs. Monica Chipanta Mwansa as the Deputy Director-General for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The newly appointed Luapula Province Minister was called upon to serve the people with dignity and to work diligently to uplift the province. President Hichilema said Luapula, despite being richly endowed with both human and natural resources, should not remain an underprivileged province. He said the government is committed to harnessing these resources for the social and economic development of both the province and the entire nation.

President Hichilema urged Mrs Mwansa, the newly appointed ACC Deputy Director-General, to work collaboratively with existing structures and to expedite the fight against corruption. The President reaffirmed the government’s dedication to national unity, where appointments to public service, such as these, should be seen as a norm. He said Zambia remains one nation, and we are all one people, irrespective of our birthplace.