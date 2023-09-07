The Catholic Church in the Copperbelt Province is expecting Vedanta to be a better investor after being given back Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) by the Government.

Vedanta has committed to inject US$1 billion into KCM within five years.

Ndola Diocese Director of Social Programmes and Projects Rev. Fr. Bernard Kapembwa said Indian investor Vedanta must look at the plight of miners, suppliers, contractors and the mining community.

The Priest said the Church expects Vedanta to pay suppliers and contractors on time while enhancing corporate social responsibility programmes in the community.

“Our concern is that Vedanta should now be a changed Vedanta not as it were. Before, I could see sometimes suppliers were not given their money in good time. I know the Government did its homework, conducting a due diligence – making sure that Vedanta will do the needful especially for the people of Zambia,” Fr. Kapembwa said.

“So we are hoping that as Vedanta comes they will be relating very well with the suppliers, contractors and also they will take care of the miners. It is gratifying to note that they are going to increase salaries for the miners and also some money has been apportioned for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” he said.

Fr. Kapembwa said: “We hope they can help even in infrastructure development in mine areas because roads are not very good in mine townships. Let them do big things so that mine towns can really look like mine towns indeed.”