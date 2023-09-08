In response to the recent surge in fuel prices, bus fares in Zambia have been officially raised, following approval by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA). The fare adjustments have been implemented to help transport operators cope with the escalating fuel costs.

According to the fare chart released by RTSA, there are varying increases depending on the type of route:

Intercity Long Distance Fares have been raised by 8%.

Copperbelt Local and Other Towns’ Bus Fares have gone up by K1.50.

Inter-Mine and Peri-Urban Bus Fares on the Copperbelt have seen an increase of K3.

Lusaka Peri-Urban Bus Fares have risen by K2.50.

These fare adjustments took effect on September 7, 2023, as confirmed by Mukela Mangolwa, the Acting Head of Public Relations at RTSA.

The decision to increase bus fares follows the recent hike in fuel prices by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB), which raised petrol prices by K3.85 per litre and diesel prices by K3.52 per litre, effective August 31, 2023.

The fare adjustments aim to help transport operators cover their increased operational costs resulting from higher fuel prices, ensuring the continued availability of public transportation services for the people of Zambia.