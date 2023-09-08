The Chipolopolo are in Moroni ahead of Saturday’s concluding away 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros.

Zambia landed at 15:30 hours (local time) aboard a chartered Air Seychelles flight and proceeded to their base at the Golden Tulip.

Chipolopolo, who have already qualified for AFCON sits on 12 points, two better than Ivory Coast who are the tournament hosts.

Captain Lubambo Musonda said Zambia is going for a win against Comoros.

“Preparations have been very good. Everyone is focused,” he told FAZ media in a pre-match interview.

“We are not taking this match as a formality. All we need is the three points,” Musonda said.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 21h00.

Zambia won the first leg 2-1 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.