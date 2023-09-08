A 27-year- old mobile money agent of Nakonde District in Muchinga Province has been attacked and robbed by five unknown people.

Muchinga Province Police Deputy Commanding officer, Ronald Zambo, said Pethias Mwansa was robbed of assorted gadgets and cash money all valued at K21, 880.

Mr Zambo, who confirmed the incident to ZANIS, stated that the robbery happened on Wednesday around 19.00 hours in Ntindi Village.

“He was attacked by five unknown male persons, and robbed him of 4 itel phones, valued at K680, a Samsung Galaxy phone grey in colour valued at K1200 and cash money amounting to K20, 000,” Mr Zambo said.

The Commissioner of Police said that Mwanza went to check on the progress of a project at his plot after knocking off from his usual operating place at 17.00 hours and later proceeded home on foot.

He added that before Mwanza could reach his place, two unknown people armed with firearms followed him behind and shot at him.

Mr Zambo said they also hacked him on the head and subsequently sustained a gunshot wound on the thigh and a cut on the head while the robbers went away with his belongings.

“When people in the neighborhood heard a gunshot, they went to check what was happening and found the victim lying on the ground,” he said.

The victim later reported the matter to the police and indicated that he cannot identify the penetrators if seen considering that it was dark.

Mr Zambo further stated that investigations are currently underway to bring the culprits to book while the victim is seeking medical treatment.