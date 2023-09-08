President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to undertake a state visit to China from September10 to 16, 2023.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo says the President’s visit to China, at the invitation of the President Xi Jinping, is aimed at reinforcing the long standing bilateral relations and cooperation between Zambia and China.

Mr. Kakubo says the visit will build on the previously held key discussions between the two leaders and the recent engagement having occurred during the China-Africa Roundtable on the margins of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

He states that during the visit, President Hichilema will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, premised on areas of mutual interest at bilateral and multilateral levels, including Chinese investments in key sectors of the Zambian economy such as energy, infrastructure, mining and manufacturing, among others.

‘’As a key highlight of the visit, President Hichilema and President Xi Jinping will oversee the signing of Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in various areas including economic cooperation and investment, which will set the foundation for practical results,’’ said Mr. Kakubo.

He notes that through the President’s high level engagements, Zambia is expected to benefit from China’s experience in development and management of economic zones and the transformation of ordinary towns and villages into economically viable cities.

Mr. Kakubo has indicated that the President is expected to hold meetings with key policy makers including the Chinese Premier, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and the respective Leaderships of Shenzhen City, Jiangxi Province and Fujian Province.

‘’The programme includes investment and tourism promotion fora in Jiangxi Province and Beijing where captains of industry from Zambia will be in attendance. In addition, President Hichilema will undertake a tour of a poverty reduction village which showcases China’s success in transforming villages into towns and cities with access to all the necessary amenities.

President Hichilema’s visit to the People’s Republic of China will enhance the all-weather friendship between the two countries, as well as yield tangible results for improved livelihoods for the Zambian people,’’ he said.