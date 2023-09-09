The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo, has emphasized the positive impact of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) on communities across the country. Minister Nkombo made these remarks during a visit to Chilanga District, where he presided over the handover of eight community projects and disbursed CDF loans and grants for 2022 and 2023.

The handover ceremony took place at Tubalange Mini-Hospital in Kasupe ward and witnessed the transfer of key community projects aimed at enhancing the living standards of local residents.

Mr.Nkombo highlighted the significance of these developments, stating that they align with the government’s commitment to improving access to essential services such as healthcare, education, water, and sanitation.

“Government’s policy and directive is to improve access by the people to basic services such as health, education, water and sanitation, and such a development is first of its kind in the country,” he explained.

The community projects handed over included a mothers’ shelter at Tubalange Mini-Hospital, two ablution blocks at Musamba Primary and Lusaka West Day Schools, a water scheme at Lusaka West Day School, a health post at Kacheta Primary School, two water boreholes in Namalombwe, a classroom block at ZNS Sopelo, and a staff house at Maano Primary School.

Additionally, Mr. Nkombo disbursed loans totaling over three million kwacha to 17 cooperatives, enterprises, and companies, along with grants amounting to K2.1 million to 55 women and youth clubs from the 2023 CDF.

Champion Tembo, Chairperson of Chilanga Town Council, underscored that the selection of these projects and the allocation of loans and grants were carried out based on the priorities identified by local communities.

“The New Dawn Government of President Hakainde Hichilema believes in local solutions, and the empowerment of loans and grants is a significant milestone in the government’s promise of offering financial support and empowering the grassroots to venture into small and medium enterprises,” Mr. Tembo affirmed.

Chilanga Member of Parliament, Sipho Hlazo, encouraged loan beneficiaries to work diligently to repay the funds, enabling more individuals to benefit from the program. He also urged youths, women, and men to form groups, register companies, and cooperatives to maximize the potential of CDF loans.

Joy Lubinda, representing other beneficiaries, expressed their commitment to utilizing the funds for their intended purposes and contributing to the progress and development of their communities.