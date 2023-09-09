Defending champions Power Dynamos posted their first win of the 2023/24 FAZ Super Division season when edging Nkwazi 2-1 at home in Kitwe on Saturday.

Forward Joshua Mutale and midfielder Owen Tembo were the scorers for Power in this delayed round two match at Arthur Davies Stadium in Ndeke.

Wezzy Kumwenda netted Nkwazi’s goal.

Mutale put Power in front via a 22nd minute goal with Tembo doubling the lead two minutes later.

Power took a 2-0 lead into the half time break.

Kumwenda created an anxious end to the fixture when reducing Nkwazi’s deficit to 2-1 with a 61st minute goal to scare the home side.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Power moves to five points from three matches played as Nkwazi stay put on six points.

In the other delayed fixture on Saturday, FC Muza held Red Arrows to a 1-1 stalemate away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Arrows conceded six minutes away from time to give away a 14th minute lead.

Striker Ricky Banda scored for Arrows and Muza’s equaliser was inked by Rickson Ng’ambi.