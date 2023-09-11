President Hakainde Hichilema says electric motor vehicles play a crucial role in addressing environmental, Economic, and Societal challenges associated with traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles.

The President states that their continued development and adoption are key to a sustainable and cleaner future for transportation.

President Hichilema says as such, Zambia would like to partner with companies that can promote the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector in Zambia.

”Electric Vehicles are the future of transportation at both national and personal levels due to their immense benefits”, President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema states that his government will continue to develop policies and initiatives aimed at positioning Zambia as a leader in embracing electric mobility and reducing carbon emissions.

The Head of state said this in an interview with ZANIS after touring BYD which is one of the world’s largest electric motor vehicle manufacturing plants in the Chinese City of Shenzhen.

President Hichilema says as the market for electric automobiles continues to grow world over, Zambia must strategically position herself for a market share considering that the country has all the resources required to support the sector.

And BYD Chairman and President Wang Chuanfu said his company is ready to create a value chain in the electric car business in Zambia.

He said Zambia is ripe for business given its stable business environment.

BYD has a workforce of 700, 000 and an additional 90, 000 specialised engineers.