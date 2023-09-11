In a bid to further enhance economic diplomacy and deepen cooperation, President Hakainde Hichilema has embarked on a state visit to the People’s Republic of China. This visit comes at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Mutinta Hichilema, President Hichilema’s delegation has a comprehensive agenda, focusing on fostering collaboration between the Zambian government and the People’s Republic of China in various sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining, and manufacturing, among others.

This state visit aims to facilitate interaction with key players in the Chinese economy and lay the foundation for cooperation and partnership in different areas. Of particular interest is the energy sector, where China is renowned for its technological advancements in the production of equipment for green energy sources like solar and wind power. The delegation seeks to explore opportunities in green energy and potentially transition towards electric vehicles, considering the global shift towards sustainability.

State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, highlighted China’s significant role in the manufacturing of electric vehicles and emphasized the need for Zambia to accelerate infrastructure development, including charging points for electric vehicles, to support such innovations. Additionally, he underscored the potential for Zambia to leverage its mineral resources, which are vital components in electric batteries, to boost the local and regional markets.

Mr. Hamasaka also emphasized China’s expertise in agricultural mechanization, offering various levels of equipment suitable for different farming operations. Zambia, known for its agricultural potential, stands to benefit from adopting Chinese agricultural technologies and machinery.

Furthermore, the state visit provides an excellent opportunity to explore trade in various food commodities, with China’s substantial population making it an attractive market for Zambian products such as beef, soya beans, and wheat.

In his capacity as Zambia’s Chief Marketing Officer, President Hichilema aims to position Zambia as an attractive investment destination and explore avenues for economic growth and development through collaboration with the business community in China.