The Zambian government and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which seeks to promote the country’s digital transformation agenda.

The agreement was signed by Zambia’s Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, and Huawei’s Vice President for Southern Africa Region Phil Li, at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by President Hakainde Hichilema and Huawei’s Chief Executive Officer Ren Zhefeng

The signed MoU is aimed at realizing a digitalized future for Zambia by improving Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure, promoting the adoption of renewable energy, supporting innovation, and expanding access to reliable and affordable digital services across the country.

Speaking after witnessing the signing ceremony, President Hakainde Hichilema, stated that Zambia will help Huawei and other partners from the private sector increase their participation in Zambia’s economic development.

“Huawei has long been a firm supporter of Zambia’s inclusive development agenda and a trustworthy partner of Zambia in the area of digital transformation” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema further said Zambia is ready to work closely with Huawei to explore the development of a dynamic digital economy in the country.

He said the Zambian government will continue working to build a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment in which partners from the private sector can grow their businesses, while contributing to Zambia’s development,” said President Hichilema.

Speaking at the same event Huawei’s President for Southern Africa Region Leo Chen, said the agreement marks a new milestone in the collaboration between the Zambian government and Huawei.

He also noted that, inspired by the Zambian government’s vision of achieving its Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP), Huawei is fully committed to contributing more to Zambia’s industry digitalization and ICT infrastructure development, especially in rural areas.

Mr. Chen also emphasized the importance of building a flourishing ICT talent ecosystem to underpin the country’s future development.

“Huawei is fully behind the Zambian government’s commitment to equip its younger generations with digital skills”. He said.

Later the President held a closed door meeting with the Shenzhen Communist Party led by the city’s Secretary Meng Fan Li.