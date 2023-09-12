The United States Government has gifted Zambia with four state-of-the-art high-performance helicopters, valued at approximately K1.5 billion, alongside a comprehensive three-year training program for staff. The generous donation underscores the commitment of the United States to support peacekeeping missions, disaster response, climate change mitigation, and regional assistance in Africa.

The announcement was made by United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Michael Langley during a media briefing. General Langley emphasized that these helicopters would enhance Zambia’s capacity to contribute to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions across the African continent, further solidifying the country’s commitment to promoting stability and peace in Africa.

“These high-performance helicopters will not only support Zambia in its vital role in UN peacekeeping missions but also stand ready to respond to future disasters, mitigate the effects of climate change, and provide assistance to neighboring nations,” General Langley stated.

The donation signifies the United States’ recognition of Zambia’s regional importance in addressing various challenges, including peacekeeping operations and disaster management. The helicopters’ capabilities will significantly bolster Zambia’s ability to swiftly respond to crises and extend humanitarian aid when required.

Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Sitali Alibuzwi acknowledged that the military has entered into numerous agreements with different countries, reinforcing Zambia’s commitment to fostering international cooperation for mutual benefit.

U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzalas underscored the multifaceted nature of the relationship between the United States and Zambia. He highlighted areas of cooperation that encompass not only military support but also extend to health initiatives and other key sectors. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance stability, security, and overall development in Zambia and the region.