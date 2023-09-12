Youth members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt Province have called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to provide a clear explanation for allowing former President Edgar Lungu to file nominations for Presidential elections on three separate occasions.

Mr. Lungu, who served as the sixth President of Zambia from January 26, 2015, to August 24, 2021, contested the Presidential elections in 2015, 2016, and 2021. The UPND youths are particularly concerned about the legality of his third nomination in 2021.

In the 2021 elections, Mr. Lungu was ultimately defeated by President Hakainde Hichilema, following a controversial court ruling that declared him eligible to contest the polls despite having already served two terms as President.

The UPND youths have submitted a petition to Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, urging him to request an explanation from the ECZ regarding what they perceive as a violation of the constitution.

UPND Copperbelt Vice Chairman Kangwa Kamando emphasized that the Zambian constitution clearly stipulates that an individual can only file nominations for Presidential elections twice.

“We further petition the minister to tell ECZ (Electoral Commission of Zambia) to explain to us how they allowed an individual to file nominations three times when the constitution is clear that a person can only file nominations two times,” Mr. Kamando stated.

He also issued a challenge to Mr. Lungu, urging him to make his political intentions clear to the public.

“Anyone that wants to come back into politics let them declare so because we are ready to meet them on the ground,” Mr. Kamando asserted.

The UPND youths’ call for transparency and adherence to constitutional provisions has sparked discussions within political circles. It remains to be seen how the ECZ will respond to their petition and whether Mr. Lungu will address the speculations regarding his potential political comeback.