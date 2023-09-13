COSAFA has announced that the 2023 Women’s Championship will be held from October 4-15 in Gauteng, South Africa.

Shepolopolo Zambia are seeking to defend their maiden COSAFA Cup title won last year.

According to a statement from COSAFA Media, the draw for the tournament will be staged in Gauteng this Thursday.

Hosts South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Angola, Lesotho, Eswatini, Comoros, Mozambique, Madagascar and Zimbabwe will be in the draw.

“The teams will again be split into three groups each containing four sides, with the top nation in each pool advancing to the semifinals. The best runner-up across the pools will also move forward to the knockout rounds,” COSAFA said.

“The tournament will be excellent preparation for the second round of qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with several COSAFA teams still involved in those.”