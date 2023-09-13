The Ministry of Tourism is actively exploring potential locations for the establishment of the Kenneth Kaunda Museum, a tribute to Zambia’s first Republican President, Kenneth Kaunda, who played a pivotal role in the nation’s history.

Rodney Sikumba, the Minister of Tourism, disclosed that one of the proposed sites under consideration for the museum is in close proximity to the TAZARA (Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority) museum in Lusaka. Additionally, the government is contemplating the transformation of the existing Lusaka museum into a permanent exhibition dedicated to the life and legacy of Kenneth Kaunda.

Minister Sikumba emphasized the importance of ensuring that the museum accurately reflects the contributions of freedom fighters and pan-Africanists. Museums serve as invaluable repositories of history, preserving the rich heritage and experiences of individuals and movements that have shaped the nation.

The Kenneth Kaunda Museum, once realized, will serve as a beacon of remembrance, celebrating the life and achievements of a leader who was instrumental in Zambia’s journey to independence and its subsequent development as a sovereign nation. It will provide a platform for visitors to gain deeper insights into Zambia’s history and the enduring legacy of Kenneth Kaunda’s ideals and principles.