President Hakainde Hichilema visited the historic city of Jinggangshan in Jiangxi Province, People’s Republic of China. During his visit, President Hichilema had the privilege of exploring the Jinggangshan Revolution Museum and the former residence of China’s founding father, Chairman Mao Zedong.

These notable sites pay tribute to the remarkable achievements and sacrifices made by Chairman Mao of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people on their journey to establishing the People’s Republic of China. The President, accompanied by his delegation, had the opportunity to immerse himself in the rich history of the Chinese revolution during the museum tour and while visiting Chairman Mao’s former home.

The museum and Chairman Mao’s former residence provide a tangible connection to the spirit, artifacts, and values of the Chinese people, underscoring the importance of preserving each piece of history to comprehend the sacrifices of past generations.

Reflecting on the Chinese people’s successful revolution and their attainment of independence, President Hichilema acknowledged the positive impact it had on Zambia. The President recalled how, through negotiations involving Zambia’s founding fathers, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda and Julius Mwalimu Nyerere of Tanzania, the People’s Republic of China opened the East African trade sea route, benefiting Zambia immensely.

President Hichilema expressed profound gratitude to the People’s Republic of China for their support and emphasized Zambia’s eagerness to learn from China’s economic accomplishments for the betterment of the Zambian people.