President Hichilema extended his heartfelt condolences,on behalf of Zambia ,to the people of Libya as they grapple with the devastating aftermath of recent storms and flooding that have claimed the lives of over 2,000 individuals. This tragic event has left a profound impact on Libya, with the consequences reverberating throughout the region.

“Zambia stands in unwavering solidarity with its brothers and sisters in Libya during this time of immense hardship. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Libya, particularly those in the cities of Derna, Benghazi, and the surrounding regions, who have been directly affected by this calamity,” President Hichilema said.

The catastrophic flooding in Libya has led to a heart-wrenching toll, with over 5,000 individuals presumed dead and approximately 10,000 reported missing. Tamer Ramadan, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Libya, described the situation as “catastrophic” and confirmed the enormous scale of the tragedy. The death toll is devastating, with thousands of lives tragically cut short.

Among the victims, at least 145 are reported to be Egyptian nationals, further underscoring the far-reaching impact of this disaster. In Derna, one of the hardest-hit areas, as many as 6,000 people remain missing, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The flooding in Libya is attributed to a powerful low-pressure system that originated in the Mediterranean and developed into a tropical-like cyclone known as a medicane. This unprecedented weather event is part of an alarming global trend of extreme climate disasters and record-breaking weather extremes.

As ocean temperatures rise due to planet-warming pollution, it fuels the intensity and ferocity of such storms, leading to devastating consequences. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for collective global action to address climate change and mitigate its devastating effects on communities around the world.

Rescue teams in Libya are grappling with the daunting task of recovering the bodies of victims that have been swept away by the floodwaters. Hospitals are overwhelmed, morgues are full, and essential services are strained to their limits.

Despite the immense challenges, aid has begun to arrive in Libya, including support from Egypt and other countries. However, the complex political situation in Libya has hindered rescue and relief efforts, underscoring the urgency of international cooperation to address this crisis.