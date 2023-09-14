Kansanshi Mining PLC, a prominent player in the mining industry in Solwezi District, has revealed that its S3 expansion project is poised to significantly elevate copper production at the mine. The expansion is expected to increase annual copper production from the current 150,000 tonnes to an impressive 280,000 tonnes.

General Manager of Kansanshi Mining PLC, Anthony Mukutuma, made this announcement, shedding light on the ambitious S3 expansion project. He revealed that a substantial part of this project includes the construction of a state-of-the-art copper processing plant, which is estimated to cost approximately $900 million.

Mr. Mukutuma emphasized that the full-scale operation of the S3 expansion project is projected to result in the production of 280,000 tonnes of copper by the year 2026. This substantial increase in copper output is expected to make a significant impact on Zambia’s mining sector and the global copper market.

During a recent tour of the mine’s assembly workshop at Kansanshi Mine, Mr. Mukutuma shared that the expansion of the S3 project has already generated over 3,400 job opportunities. This not only contributes to employment in the region but also underscores the mine’s commitment to local economic development.

In addition to Mr. Mukutuma’s announcement, Kelvin Chitambo, Operational Readiness Superintendent at Kansanshi Mining PLC, shared insights into the project’s progress. He revealed that the southeast ore pit is now prepared for mining, with the anticipation that all necessary approvals will be obtained from the relevant authorities.

The S3 expansion project at Kansanshi Mining PLC represents a significant investment in Zambia’s mining industry, promising substantial growth in copper production and providing a substantial number of employment opportunities. As the project continues to unfold, it is expected to contribute positively to the local economy and the broader mining sector in the country.