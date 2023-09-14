The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has officially lifted the suspension of Likili Motorways’ Road Service License (RSL), allowing the operator to resume its services. This decision comes after the agency had suspended the license in response to a series of tragic road accidents, including the Mpika and Kabwe incidents, which resulted in the loss of ten lives.

RTSA’s Acting Head of Public Relations, Mukela Mangolwa, confirmed the lifting of the suspension and emphasized that Likili Motorways Limited had successfully met the stringent conditions set forth by the agency. One of the critical conditions was the successful completion of a competence test for Public Service Vehicle (PSV) defensive driving by Likili bus drivers.

Mr. Mangolwa also highlighted that the operator had met the minimum threshold or score outlined in the fleet management policy, which is a crucial requirement for resuming operations. This policy is aimed at ensuring the safe and responsible management of transport fleets.

While announcing the reinstatement of Likili Motorways’ Road Service License, Mr. Mangolwa stressed that the RTSA would maintain vigilance in monitoring the operator’s commitment to the key focus areas outlined in their Fleet Management Policy. This commitment reflects RTSA’s dedication to enhancing road safety and ensuring that operators adhere to the highest standards of safety and responsible transportation.