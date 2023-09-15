A tragic incident in Mumbwa has left the community in turmoil, as rage over the killing of a young person named Mwiya Kashweka, led to mob violence, resulting in the deaths of two business people and extensive damage to government property.

The unrest was sparked when members of the community, became frustrated with the police’s efforts to prevent them from accessing a suspect held in custody, in connection to Kashweka’s death.

At approximately 10:00 hours yesterday morning, four individuals were discovered to be involved in the murder of Kashweka and swift police action led to the arrest of one of the suspects.

As news of the arrest spread through the community, some residents demanded immediate mob justice for the arrested suspect. However, the police determined to gather as much information as possible and resisted this demand, emphasizing the need for a proper legal process.

This frustration culminated in the burning of government property, including offices for the veterinary department in Mumbwa.

Unfortunately, some community members took matters in their own hands and targeted two individuals namely Ernest Sikaonga also known as Yakaipa and Arnold Mwakiyama popularly known as Dollar One, on suspicion of involvement in ritual killings.

Tragically, this resulted in the deaths of Sikaonga and Mwakiyama, both well-known businessmen in Mumbwa.

In an official statement, Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe addressed the media, expressing deep concern over the events that transpired.

Mr Mwanakampwe, also issued a stern reminder to the citizens, saying they should never, at any single time, take the law into their own hands because when there is an allegation, they may end up killing innocent people.

Furthermore, Mr Mwanakampwe condemned the act of taking the law into one’s hand and the subsequent destruction of government property.

“I wish to confirm that offices for the veterinary department in Mumbwa have been burnt down,” stated Mwanakampwe.

The Permanent Secretary emphasized the consequences of such actions, noting that it would take time to recover, considering the limited resources as so much has been lost in the tragedy.

He stressed the consequences of such actions saying “for us to get back to where we were today, it will take a bit of time due to limited resources, and this will be to the disadvantage of the same members of the community. “That is why we should never take the law into our hands,” he added.

He urged Mumbwa residents to trust in the legal process and allow the police to handle such cases, appropriately.

The events in Mumbwa serve as a stark reminder that the justice system exists for a reason and mob justice can have devastating consequences.

Today’s incident highlights the need for community members to cooperate with the authorities rather than taking matters into their own hands, ultimately promoting a safer and more just society.

The Mumbwa community now faces the heavy task of rebuilding and healing in the wake of this unfortunate series of events.