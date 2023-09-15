Pupils at Vyamba Secondary School in Mpulungu District have bemoaned the inadequate furniture and classroom space at the school.

The pupils say the school is in dire need of furniture like desks; mattresses and additional classroom blocks to cater for the increasing number of pupils.

speaking when Mpulungu Member of Parliament, Leonard Mbao toured the school, Letisha Nonde, a grade 9 pupil disclosed that the inadequate number of desks, mattresses and classroom space is hampering the smooth delivery of lessons by the teachers.

Letisha said some pupils are learning in an unfinished classroom block, a situation she said was not conducive for learning purposes.

She further appealed to authorities to consider improving water supply and constructing modern flushable toilets at the school.

Another pupil, David Tekela added that sanitation has also been a challenge at the school as it has become a danger to both the pupils and teachers who share the pit latrines.

David has since appealed to the government to look into the matter in order to enhance both teaching and learning.

Meanwhile, School Deputy Headteacher, Leonard Chilumba said the school which has a total number of 390 pupils has a shortfall of 190 desks.

Mr. Chilumba added that the girl’s dormitories which accommodate about 100 pupils only has 38 mattresses.

He is however confident that some challenges will be addressed through the Constituency Development Fund – CDF, as assured by the area Member of Parliament Leonard Mbao.

Meanwhile, Area Member of Parliament, Leonard Mbao reaffirmed government commitment in improving learning conditions in schools.

Mr Mbao, who is also Northern Province Minister, assured that the situation at the school will be given urgent attention that it deserves.

He noted that the learning conditions that some pupils have been subjected to are not conducive.

He said the concerns will be addressed in a shortest period of time.

Mr Mbao also directed the CDF committee to ensure that the school is given priority in infrastructure development.

Earlier, Mr Mbao also toured the Primary School where it was discovered that the school with over 560 pupils has only about 40 desks.

This came to light when the Area MP called on Vyamba Primary School Headteacher, Nemon Tembo at his office.