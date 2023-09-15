Minister of Energy Peter Kapala has commissioned the K2.1 million Salamano Grid intensification project catering for Kitwe Mufulira district on the Copperbelt Province.

Mr. Kapala who was represented by Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo says the project is targeted to benefit 203 community members.

He stated that the project will contribute to the accelerated electricity connections and also help in the attainment of the government’s electrification target, as set out in the Eighth National Development Plan and the vision 2030.

The Minister noted that government will continue to invest in the rural electrification programme, in an effort to alleviate poverty and ensure that all Zambians have access to electricity.

He said that the investment in electricity is meant to attain socio-economic development to about 1600 catchment population in Salamano areas.

Kapala stated that the government will ensure that every citizen has access to electricity to attain social economic development.

Rural electrification Authority (REA) Chief Executive Officer Linus Chanda revealed that most rural areas that have been connected to electricity are appreciating the projects as it has positively impacted on their lives.

And Kitwe District Education Secretary Christopher Nyungila said the connection of Salamano primary School to the national grid will contribute to the positive change among the learners and teachers.

Mr. Nyungila noted that teachers will have more time to prepare for the learners to have quality education.

He said parents that failed to access education when it was expensive will now have the opportunity to be having night school classes.