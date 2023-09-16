Chipolopolo midfielder Cletus Chama starred as his Tanzanian side Simba SC forced a 2-2 draw against Power Dynamos in Saturday’s away CAF Champions League match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Chama scored a brace when Simba came from behind twice to draw against the Zambian champions in the first leg match of the pre-group stage.

Power must thank international keeper Lawrence Mulenga for keeping the scoreline lower with some fine saves in both halves.

Chama frustrated Power with a late equaliser deep in the second half stoppage time to deny the Kitwe giants a win.

Forward Joshua Mutale put Power in front after a solo effort on 28 minutes to guide his side into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Chama leveled via a 58th close range tap in to excite the traveling supporters.

Second half substitute Cephas Mulombwa made it 2-1 in the 74th minute having replaced Fredrick Mulambia few minutes earlier.

Power finished the match with ten players after reliable defender Dominic Chanda saw red for a professional foul.

The two sides meet in the return leg in Dar in two weeks time.