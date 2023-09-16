President Hakainde Hichilema continued a series of high-level interactions with the People’s Republic of China during his visit. One of the highlights of his visit was a meeting with His Excellency Mr. Li Qiang, the Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China, during which they engaged in crucial bilateral discussions.

President Hichilema expressed his profound appreciation to Prime Minister Li for his advocacy in advocating for the reform of the global financial order. This advocacy was notably evident during their previous meeting in Paris, where Prime Minister Li called upon the international community to work towards reshaping global financial governance. The overarching goal of these reforms is to create a stable and equitable financial environment, especially for developing countries. President Hichilema reiterated Zambia’s alignment with these views, emphasizing the urgent need to address the high cost of capital for African nations.

Furthermore, President Hichilema conveyed Zambia’s gratitude to Prime Minister Li for his leadership in the intricate negotiations regarding debt restructuring. These negotiations have provided Zambia with an opportunity to reschedule its debt, offering the nation a pathway towards improved financial stability and sustainability.



In his statement, President Hakainde Hichilema extended heartfelt thanks to the People’s Republic of China for their unwavering support and warm hospitality throughout his visit. He announced his departure from Beijing, as he and his delegation prepared to return to Lusaka, Zambia.

The President concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Zambian people for their continued prayers and support.