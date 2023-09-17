Power Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo is confident that his side was still in the race to reach the CAF Champions League group stage after yesterday’s 2-2 home draw against Simba of Tanzania.

Power gave up a lead twice at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the first leg match of the pre-group stage as Chipolopolo midfielder Cletus Chama scored twice for Simba.

In a post match comment, Chipepo said Power will work on the mistakes noted in the first leg.

“Like I said, if Simba can score two goals here we can also go and score even more than two goals. It is just a matter of going there and win,” he said.

“We are not that bad. We just made small mistakes in the first leg which will are going to rectify,” Chipepo told reporters.

Simba coach said Roberto Olivier said his team won’t underrate Power in the second leg.

“I think in the first half our opponent played well but second half our change (substitute) was very positive. Football everything is possible. I am satisfied with our second half performance today,” Olivier said.

The two sides meet in the return leg in Dar in two weeks time.