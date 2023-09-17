Today’s Scripture

“The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace.”

Numbers 6:24–26, NIV

The Blessing

Friend, today, I declare that you are blessed with wisdom and that you make good choices in life. I declare you are blessed with courage, with strength, with great vision, with an obedient heart, and with a positive outlook. I declare you are blessed with good health, with vitality, and that you will live a long, satisfied life. I declare you are blessed with a good family, good friends, healthy relationships, and that your children will be mighty in the land. I declare you are blessed with protection. I declare you are blessed with promotion, with good success, with ideas, with creativity. I declare that whatever you put your hands to will prosper. You will be blessed in the city and blessed in the country. You will be blessed when you come in and blessed when you go out. I declare you will lend and not borrow; you will be above and never beneath. I declare a new sense of freedom from whatever holds you back, a new happiness, and a new fulfillment. If you receive the blessing, say amen.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for setting me apart with Your distinctive blessing and for shining Your face upon me. Thank You for guiding me, protecting me, favoring me, and giving me an advantage. I believe that I am blessed to be one of Your own special people. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”