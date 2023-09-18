The Roman Catholic Church in Kasempa has implored government to consider repealing the law which bars ex-inmates to be employed in the public sector.

Kasempa parish priest Father Cedric Mweshi disclosed that repealing the law will make it easy to incorporate the ex-inmates into the society.

Father Mweshi disclosed this during the mass message on forgiveness at Saint Andrews Cathedral in Kasempa district.

“The Bible says that forgive your enemy and you shall be forgiven, this teaches us a lot on how we should live as the Bible says so,” he said.

Father Mweshi has since appealed to the government to revisit the prisons Acts so that ex-inmates can be eligible to be employed in the public sector.

He appealed to citizens to preserve the peace and unity that the country has been enjoying since independence.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba assured the church that government will consider their appeal.

“I have heard the request by the church on behalf of the government, there will be an amendment by the Cabinet,” she added.

Ms Tambatamba further said that the church was a key stakeholder in complementing the government’s efforts.