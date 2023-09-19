Commercial Pilot Patrick Kawanu, one of the suspects linked to the recent Gold Scam espionage case, has been denied bail by the Lusaka High Court. This decision was handed down by Lusaka High Court Judge Geoffrey Mulenga.

The denial of bail is based on the fact that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued a Certificate of Denial of Bail against all suspects involved in the espionage case related to the Gold Scam.

Patrick Kawanu, in his bail application, argued that the Certificate of Denial of Bail issued by the DPP did not meet the requirements outlined in the Criminal Procedure Code. However, the court upheld the validity of the certificate and subsequently denied his bail application.

The Gold Scam espionage case has garnered significant attention in Zambia, with multiple individuals facing charges related to their alleged involvement.