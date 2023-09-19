President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his honor at hosting traditional leaders from Eastern Province who had traveled to South Africa to represent Zambia during the funeral service of Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi. Prince Buthelezi was a prominent South African politician and Zulu prince who served as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu royal family from 1954 until his passing in 2023.

President Hichilema highlighted the historical connection between Zambian traditional leaders and the Zulu Kingdom, which led to the decision to send Paramount Chief Mpezeni, Senior Chief Nsefu, Chief Jumbe, Chief Madzimawi, Chief Maguya, and Ambassador George Zulu to attend the funeral service.

During their courtesy call, discussions centered on the importance of collaboration in improving the livelihoods of Zambian citizens and fostering national unity. President Hichilema reaffirmed his commitment to consulting with traditional leaders, acknowledging their vital role in bridging the gap between the government and local communities.