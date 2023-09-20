The National Airports Corporation has reported a significant increase in air traffic during the first quarter of 2023 as more countries ease travel restrictions and open up their markets.

Mweembe Sikaulu, Communications and Brand Manager of Zambia Airports Corporation Limited, attributes this growth to several key factors, including a rising propensity for air travel and the opening of new markets. During the first half of 2023, the corporation served over eight million passengers through its airports, compared to just over six million during the same period in 2022, approximately two million in 2021, three million in 2020, and over eight million in 2019.

“The passenger statistics in the first half of 2023 represent a combined recovery of 104% to pre-COVID-19 levels, compared to recovery levels of 79% in 2022, 34% in 2021, and 39% in 2020,”Sikaulu highlighted.

Domestic passengers have shown an impressive recovery, surpassing pre-COVID-19 levels by 126%, while international passengers have recovered by 98%. This recovery in international traffic can be attributed to the complete removal of COVID-19 requirements by the Ministry of Health in March 2023, as well as the hosting of various meetings, conferences, and events, including the Summit for Democracy, the Barcelona Legends Vs. Zambia Legends Exhibition Football Match, and the COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit.

Additionally, the introduction of operations by Mozambique Airlines, the resumption of flights by Turkish Airlines, and the launch of new routes by airlines like Proflight Zambia from Lusaka to Cape Town have contributed to the resurgence in passenger numbers.

Sikaulu emphasized that the domestic market’s recovery continues to be driven by competitive pricing of domestic travel provided by Zambia Airways and Proflight Zambia, especially to destinations like Livingstone, Solwezi, Mansa, and Ndola.

The Zambia Airports Corporation remains committed to collaborating with key stakeholders in the industry to make Zambia an attractive and affordable destination for meetings, conferences, and events, further boosting the aviation sector’s recovery.