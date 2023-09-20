Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has officially declared his candidacy for a fourth term in the country’s upcoming presidential election, scheduled for next year. Kagame, who has been in power since 2000, aims to extend his rule for another seven-year term.

In a recent interview with the pan-African Jeune Afrique magazine, President Kagame confirmed his intention to run for re-election, stating, “I am happy with the confidence that the Rwandans have shown in me. I will always serve them, as much when I can. Yes, I am indeed a candidate.”

Kagame’s eligibility to seek another term was made possible by a constitutional amendment in 2015, which removed term limits that would have otherwise required him to step down in 2017. He was re-elected in August 2017, winning 98.63% of the vote, as reported by the electoral commission.

Under Kagame’s leadership, Rwanda has witnessed significant development and economic growth, particularly in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide, which claimed the lives of an estimated 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus. His administration has been praised for maintaining peace and stability in the country.

However, Kagame’s extended stay in power has faced criticism from some quarters, both domestically and internationally. Critics and human rights groups have raised concerns about limitations on political freedoms and the suppression of dissent during his tenure.

In response to questions about Western perceptions of his decision to run for another term, Kagame remarked, “I’m sorry for the West, but what the West thinks is not my problem.” He appears determined to continue serving his nation as its leader.

As Rwanda prepares for the upcoming election, the decision of President Kagame to seek re-election is expected to be a focal point of both domestic and international discussions.