The Constitutional Court of Zambia has dismissed a petition brought forward by two governance activists, Isaac Mwanza and Maurice Makulu. The activists had contested the appointment of 20 new judges to the Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, and High Court by President Hakainde Hichilema.
In delivering the judgment today, Constitutional Court Judge Palan Mulonda stated that the appointments made by President Hichilema were in compliance with the Zambian Constitution. The court found that there was no violation of constitutional provisions in the appointment of the judges.
However, Judge Mulonda urged the Zambian Parliament to enact subsidiary legislation to provide clear guidance on the appointment process of judges in accordance with the Republican Constitution. This recommendation aims to enhance transparency and accountability in future judicial appointments.
Isaac Mwanza and Maurice Makulu’s petition had argued that the appointment of the 20 judges was in violation of Articles 8, 173, and 210 of the Constitution. These provisions relate to the appointment and functions of judges in the Zambian judiciary.
President Hakainde Hichilema appointed the 20 judges to the Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, and High Court in February of this year.
It’s clear that the ConCourt isn’t with Zambians. It has failed to stamp its authority as a reliable Court of final jurisdiction. It’s futile to take some matters for its arbitration as some judgements that have been made within its short tenure are questionable. One of the is the ECL eligibility case and of course the Kwacha and Kabushi constituency elections. So even in this one, they have failed to garner courage to make a clear judgement but have referred it another institution just like they behaved in the Malanji-Lusambo case. It’ll be better to just dissolve it
The whole Judicial system is in a mess
Personally I didn’t expect them to do different. They will only talk after he leaves office.