Chief Justice Mumba Malila has proposed a significant realignment of the Constitutional Court to optimize the judicial system’s functionality. Justice Malila’s recommendation comes as he highlighted the current challenges posed by the placement of the Constitutional Court at the same level as the Supreme Court.

Speaking in Lusaka during the commemoration of the Supreme Court’s Golden Jubilee, Chief Justice Malila noted that the Constitutional Court’s equal status with the Supreme Court has led to certain Supreme Court judges handling fewer appeal cases. This situation has resulted in some judges having a less active caseload, and as a result, the judicial system’s efficiency has been impacted.

The commemoration of the Supreme Court’s Golden Jubilee was held under the theme “Empowering the Next Generation of Justice Leaders.” It provided an opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments and challenges faced by Zambia’s judiciary over the past fifty years.

In a related development, Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, advocated for the reintroduction of the Ministry of Gender. The move is aimed at bolstering gender equality in various influential positions across the country. Gender equality has been a pressing issue globally, and Zambia’s commitment to addressing this concern demonstrates a dedication to ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Mwangala Zaloumis, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), also weighed in on the matter. Zaloumis proposed the formation of the Political Parties’ Act with provisions aimed at enhancing women’s participation in politics. Empowering women in politics and decision-making roles is seen as a critical step towards achieving gender equality and promoting diverse representation in leadership.

Former Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson, Florence Mumba, lauded the judiciary’s progress in advancing female representation in decision-making positions. This recognition reflects the strides made in breaking gender barriers and promoting inclusivity within Zambia’s political and legal systems.