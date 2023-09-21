Police in Senga Hill District of Muchinga Province have launched a manhunt for a pastor who has allegedly defiled three girls from one family after luring them to a nearby bush with sweets.

Pastor ABEL Sichivula of Pentecostal Holiness Church, allegedly defiled the four girls aged between eight and 13 years on September 14th, 2023.

Muchinga Province Police Deputy Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo says the suspect used his granddaughter who plays with the girls, to lure them to a nearby bush where he promised them sweets and bubble gums.

Mr. ZAMBO has told ZNBC News in a statement that the girls were rushed to Nakonde District Hospital where they were examined, and they are now in a stable condition at home.

ZNBC