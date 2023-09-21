The Ministry of Information’s Director Spokesperson, Thabo Kawana, has revealed that discussions are currently underway between Cabinet and the office of the 6th President concerning various matters related to former President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Kawana emphasized the importance of ensuring that all of Mr. Lungu’s travels adhere to the correct procedures and protocols. He stated that the former President represents an institution and is considered the property of the state. Therefore, any issues regarding his affairs should follow the proper procedures.

During a press briefing yesterday, Mr. Kawana addressed the rumors circulating on social media that suggested Mr. Lungu had been removed from an aircraft. He clarified that these allegations are untrue.

Furthermore, Mr. Kawana expressed the government’s viewpoint regarding the “Grand Scheme” documentary produced by a foreign news agency. He described the documentary as unofficial and claimed it was designed to create divisions between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In addition to these matters, Mr. Kawana provided information about the upcoming teacher recruitment. He explained that the recruitment process would involve 3,500 teachers and 1,000 auxiliary staff members.