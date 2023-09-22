The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that the tender for the printing and delivery of ballot papers, ballot paper posters, and blind voter templates over a three-year period will be reopened on Friday, September 22, 2023. This decision was revealed by the Acting Chief Electoral Officer, Bob Musenga, during a press briefing held in Lusaka.

The reopening of the tender marks a significant step in the electoral preparations for Zambia. Bob Musenga, in his statement to the media, highlighted the importance of this move in securing the necessary materials for future elections.

In addition to the announcement regarding the tender, Mr. Musenga disclosed that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has initiated the Continuous Registration of Voters in 10 additional districts. This development expands the ongoing voter registration efforts to a total of 20 districts across the country.

The Continuous Registration of Voters is a crucial component of the electoral process, as it allows eligible citizens to register and update their voter information regularly. By extending this initiative to more districts, the ECZ aims to enhance voter accessibility and ensure that the voter rolls are up to date for upcoming elections.

Mr. Musenga did not provide specific details regarding the districts where the Continuous Registration of Voters is being conducted. However, this expansion underscores the ECZ’s dedication to facilitating the participation of all eligible voters in the democratic process.

The reopening of the tender and the expansion of voter registration efforts are significant milestones as Zambia prepares for future elections.