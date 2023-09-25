Champions Power Dynamos missed a chance to open a two point lead at the top of the Super Division table after a 2-2 draw against Zesco United at home in Kitwe.

Power on Sundays gave up a 2-0 lead to draw against former league champions Zesco at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Forward Austin Muwowo and Andy Boyeli scored for Power and Zesco’s netted through Kelvin Mubanga and Abraham Siankombo.

Power are second on the table with nine points while Zesco are number three on eight points.

Muza top the table with a superior goal difference over Power.

Muza on Sunday thumped Green Eagles 4-0 in the Southern Province derby.