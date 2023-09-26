President Hichilema Announces Ministerial and Permanent Secretary Changes

President Hakainde Hichilema has undertaken significant changes at both the ministerial and Permanent Secretary levels, reflecting his administration’s commitment to effective governance and the pursuit of national development goals. This is contained in a Press Statement issued by Clayson Hamasaka,

Chief Communication Specialist,State House.

In accordance with Article 116(3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, President Hichilema has terminated the appointment of Honorable Chushi Kasanda as Minister of Information and Media.

Exercising his authority under Article 116(1) of the Constitution, President Hichilema has appointed Honorable Cornelius Mweetwa as the new Minister of Information and Media.

Additionally, President Hichilema has initiated changes at the provincial level by transferring Honorable Credo Nanjuwa to the position of Minister for Southern Province. Simultaneously, he has appointed Honorable Princess Kasune as the new Minister for Central Province, in accordance with Article 116(1) of the Constitution.

Furthermore, the President has taken steps to enhance administrative efficiency. Dr. Anna Songolo has been removed from the position of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries in accordance with Article 270 of the Constitution.

Mr. Kennedy Kalunga, who served as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Media, has been transferred to the Cabinet office. President Hichilema has, in accordance with Article 184(1) of the Constitution, appointed Mr. Thabo Kawana as the new Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Media.

In an effort to strengthen financial oversight and accountability, President Hichilema has exercised his powers under Article 249(1) of the Constitution to appoint Dr. Ron Mwambwa as the Auditor General of the Republic of Zambia. This appointment is subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

These changes in key government positions reflect President Hichilema’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance, improve service delivery, and promote national development in Zambia.