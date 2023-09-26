Government has responded to recent interpretations of the latest Poverty Assessment in Zambia report by the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS), emphasizing the importance of understanding the report within its proper context. Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda addressed the issue, seeking to provide clarity on the matter.

Ms. Kasanda highlighted that the report, which is the eighth Living Conditions and Monitoring Survey conducted in June and July 2022, captures trends in living conditions based on developments in the economy and their impact on living conditions between 2015 and August 2021. She stressed that these statistics reflect a period prior to the implementation of the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s first budget.

Kasanda pointed out that during the survey’s data collection, the UPND administration had only been in office for six months. She explained that the initial period after the UPND assumed office, from August to December 2021, was dedicated to organizing the new government’s priorities.

The Chief Government Spokesperson assured Zambians that the report confirms the government’s understanding that living conditions before the UPND’s implementation of reforms were challenging. She attributed this to the policies pursued during that period, which had limited positive impact on the well-being of the country’s citizens.

Kasanda reiterated the UPND administration’s commitment to resetting the economy through new public policies that prioritize the well-being of Zambian citizens. She stressed that if public policies do not address the well-being of their primary beneficiaries—the people—they should be replaced with more effective alternatives.

The fight against poverty remains a central focus for the new government, according to Ms. Kasanda. She explained that efforts to reset the economy are designed to ensure prudent management of public resources and job creation, aligning with international goals, including the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to which Zambia is committed.

Ms. Kasanda encouraged Zambian citizens to study government public pronouncements as they contain the policies intended to address their concerns. She urged everyone to avoid dwelling on issues of little value and instead engage with government initiatives that can bring meaningful change to the lives of the people.