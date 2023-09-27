Police Blue Eagles stayed top of the Copperbelt Men’s Basketball League following their latest victory during the week 11 action.

Eagles thumped CEC Blazers 83-42 to move to 21 points in 11 games played.

The Police outfit has a one point lead over second placed Mufulira Magnets.

Defending champions Magnets, who have 20 points, beat CBU Comets 90-49 in the Week 11 games.

Former champions Lunga Bullets overcame IC Tigers 59-46 to move to 20 points.

Lynx are topping the Copperbelt Women’s Super League with Mufulira Magnets commanding the B League.