Under-20 Women Team coach Charles Haalubono has unveiled his 35-member provisional squad for next month’s 2024 FIFA Women World Cup qualifier against DR Congo.

Zambia will host Congo on October 7 in the first round, first leg tie at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Haalubono has promoted several under-17 girls that featured at the Region Five Games in Malawi last December.

The team has since entered a residential camp in Lusaka to prepare for the match against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The reverse fixture is on October 14 in Kinshasa.

FULL PROVISIONAL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Mirriam Sikaduli (Choma Warriors), Mufunte Chishala (Police Doves Queens), Chitete Munsaka (Elite Ladies), Shanice Kolala (Luyando Foundation), Christine Hosolo (Indeni Roses)



DEFENDERS:Martha Banda, Monica Mutisa (both Green Buffaloes), Eunice Bwalya Luty Kamanga (both Yasa), Suwilanji Lukundo, Mutinta Hatembo (both Police Doves), Miriam Mwape (ZISD), Melissa Mataba, Evelyn Mwamba (both Yasa), Patricia Mumba (Green Eagles), Lydia Shamalima (ZISD)



MIDFIELDERS: Tisilile Lungu, Tionge Sambo (both Zanaco Ladies), Shelly Masumo (Trident Queens), Roydah Ng’andu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Gracious Tailoshi (Nchanga Rangers), Harriet Matipa (Yasa), Josephine Phiri (Green Eagles), Zangose Zulu (Pataaki Girls), Barbra Chewe (Football Chance)

STRIKERS: Eunice Mutonyi (Police Doves Queens), Lucy Kajiya, Chileshe Namute (both Green Buffaloes), Cindy Banda (Green Eagles), Elizabeth Mwale (ZISD), Mercy Chipasula (Kamfinsa Police Blue Eagles), Florence Munsaka (Choma Warriors), Shuko Mukube (Red Arrows), Mary Mbewe (Zesco Ndola Girls)