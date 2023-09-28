The government has taken a significant step to expand its Social Cash Transfer Scheme, adding over 700 vulnerable individuals to the program in Ngabwe district, Central Province. The move was announced by Provincial Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe during the official launch of the expansion in Ngabwe.

Mr. Mwanakampwe revealed that 727 vulnerable individuals have been included in the Social Cash Transfer Scheme, which was designed to provide crucial financial assistance to those in need. This expansion brings the total number of beneficiaries in Ngabwe district to 3,561.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Mwanakampwe emphasized that the Social Cash Transfer program is a vital component of the government’s social protection efforts, specifically targeting vulnerable segments of the population. Central Province, which includes Ngabwe district, currently supports 83,380 beneficiaries through this program. The government’s goal is to further expand the program, enrolling an additional 21,701 new beneficiaries by the end of the year, aiming to reach a total of 105,081 beneficiaries in the province.

“As one of the deliverables of leaving no one behind, the government will endeavor to prioritize the needs of vulnerable people in various communities through initiatives such as these,” Mr. Mwanakampwe stated.

Yvonne Tomali, Provincial Social Welfare Officer, highlighted the department’s commitment to providing and promoting quality social welfare services aimed at alleviating poverty, reducing destitution, and fostering family values. She expressed confidence that the government’s dedication to the Social Cash Transfer scheme would yield more success stories in poverty reduction as the program continues to expand and make a positive impact on vulnerable communities.

The expansion of the Social Cash Transfer Scheme in Ngabwe is a significant development in government’s ongoing efforts to provide financial support to vulnerable citizens, improve their quality of life, and reduce poverty across the nation.