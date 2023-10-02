In an address during this year’s Samu lya Moomba traditional ceremony, British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley, called upon the people of Zambia to rally behind President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration in their endeavors to revitalize the nation’s economy, restore peace, and foster unity.

Mr. Woolley urged Zambians, particularly those in the political arena, to draw inspiration from the nation’s fight for independence and work towards the promotion of peace and unity within the country.

Mr. Woolley paid homage to the memory of those who had convened at this hallowed ground in their quest for democracy and freedoms, which, ironically, were denied to the very land by his forebears. He expressed his profound honor in representing the United Kingdom at such a pivotal event.

Highlighting the evolution of the relationship between the United Kingdom and Zambia, Mr. Woolley underscored the modern partnership founded on shared values, mutual respect, and cooperation. He emphasized that it is through events like Samu Lya Moomba that Zambians and British citizens can deepen their understanding of each other’s traditions and values, fostering a stronger bond between the two nations.

Mr. Woolley underscored President Hichilema’s unwavering determination to breathe new life into this emblematic location. He emphasized that this site stood as a living testament to the values of unity, fairness, transparency, accountability, and inclusivity that are essential for a thriving democratic system. These principles, he noted, are pivotal in ensuring equal representation, safeguarding human rights, fostering socio-economic development, and facilitating citizen participation in the decision-making processes.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo, expressed regret that vital information about Samu Lya Moomba had been concealed by previous administrations, despite its profound significance in the political history of Zambia. This historical site, with its potential to symbolize the nation’s journey towards unity and progress, had been overlooked for far too long.

In a related development, Minister of Information and Media, who also serves as the Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, commended the presence of 32 Chiefs from various regions of Zambia at the Samu lya Moomba ceremony. He hailed their attendance as a powerful symbol of national unity, acknowledging the crucial role Chiefs play in fostering harmony between the ruling government and opposition parties.