The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here! Hailing from Zambia’s vibrant hip-hop scene, 25- year-old Alternative Hip-Hop artist Phillip Mweemba unveils his much-anticipated mixtape “25” to the world today, marking September 22nd, 2023, as a day of musical transformation. With this extraordinary release, hip-hop is about to be redefined.

Embarking on a musical journey and naming the mixtape after his current age, “25” takes

listeners on a genre-blending adventure, skillfully merging elements of Boom Bap, Trap, Jazz- Rap, Afrobeat, Afro-house, and a touch of Orchestral-inspired Hip-Hop, playfully referred to as “Baroque Rap.” Phillip Mweemba’s wide range of influences converge in this album, promising a sonic experience like no other. Preceded by singles like “Movie,” “Rooftop Views,” “Shadowboxin’,” and “Jet Black,” each accompanied by a music video, these tracks offered tantalizing glimpses into the alternative musical realms that awaited.

An impressive lineup of collaborators graces this mixtape, featuring emerging Zambian talents like Mukuka, Natasha Meleki, Uncle Ticky, SSLOTH, BaddBaNDO, and TeeTow21. Esteemed African Hip-Hop legends and Zone Fam Alumni like Holstar & Yung Verbal, along with Zambian Rap heavyweights like Killa & Kunkeyani Tha Jedi, join the journey. American voices such as Spaceman Zack, Ianthesage & Sonar Solace add their unique essence, resulting in a harmonious symphony of talent.

“25” encapsulates a dynamic range of themes, from personal growth to the pains of heartbreak and the battle against depression. It delves into resilience, introspection, confidence, artistic brilliance, and thought-provoking societal reflections. Phillip Mweemba’s lyrical depth shines through, illuminating profound insights and his unwavering dedication to his craft. The mixtape explores multifaceted territories, from the raw energy of “Subterranean” to the rapid-fire audacity of “Lightning” and “Jet Black.” It weaves cinematic introspection in tracks like “Movie” and the titular track “25.” Additionally, it ventures into sultry, opulent nocturnal soundscapes in “A Night In Lusaka” and “Rooftop Views.” This mixtape paints a dynamic musical experience, capturing a rich tapestry of emotions.

Known for his captivating storytelling, rapid-fire flows, intricate rhyme schemes, and sharp

wordplay, Phillip Mweemba has carved out a unique place in both the Zambian and global hiphop scenes. “25” serves as his invitation for listeners to embark on an unprecedented sonic journey that defies conventions.

As “25” is unveiled today, music enthusiasts and dedicated fans alike are encouraged to immerse themselves in the transformative power of sound. Phillip Mweemba’s magnum opus is set to leave a lasting impact, touching hearts and minds with its authenticity.

