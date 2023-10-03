Power Dynamos are shifting attention to the FAZ Super Division after exiting the CAF Champions League at the pre-group stage.

Power were last Sunday eliminated from the Champions League by Simba SC of Tanzania on away goal rule following a 3-3 aggregate score-line.

The final leg in Dar finished 1-1 after the first leg encounter ended 2-2 in Ndola.

Captain Godfrey Ngwenya is upbeat Power can defend the local league title.

“Yes we are disappointed with Champions League elimination but I can say we have lost with dignity. I am proud of the team,” Ngwenya said.

“Coming into this season our objective was to qualify to the group stage of the CAF Champions League and also defend the league. So now that we are out of the Champions League and can’t reach the group stage our focus is now on the league. We are going to defend it,” he said.

Power are fifth in the league with nine points in five matches.

Power and FC Muza are the only unbeaten teams so far in the local league season.