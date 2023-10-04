Sinazongwe District has witnessed a significant increase in cases of Cutaneous Anthrax disease, with a total of 132 cases reported. Despite the implementation of control measures, the outbreak continues to escalate, posing a serious public health challenge.

During an ad hoc District Epidemic preparedness meeting held at the Council Chamber, Dr. Christabel Musonda, the District Director of Health, presented a situation report on the ongoing anthrax outbreak. Dr. Musonda revealed that out of the 132 cases recorded, 64 percent of those affected are males, while 36 percent are females.

Cutaneous Anthrax is an infectious disease that affects humans who come into contact with or consume meat from animals infected with anthrax.

Dr. Musonda outlined several measures being implemented by the Sinazongwe District Health Office in response to the outbreak. These measures include risk communication and community engagement activities aimed at raising awareness about anthrax among the local population. Additionally, intensified food safety activities and clinical evaluations of both discharged patients and those receiving treatment are part of the comprehensive response.

Dr. Musonda emphasized that the intensified event-based surveillance system is being employed to implement these measures effectively. However, she highlighted challenges in addressing the disease situation, including low compliance with public health measures by the public and inadequate coordination among multi-sectoral stakeholders.

“The public is not complying with the public health measures put in place to limit the spread of anthrax, and stakeholders have left the fight against the disease to the Ministry of Health alone,” Dr. Musonda stated.

Another challenge cited was the lack of adequate transportation for conducting active search and sensitization efforts within communities.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of anthrax, Sinazongwe District Commissioner Nchimunya Siakole called for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to combat the disease effectively. While acknowledging the government’s awareness of the outbreak and its response efforts, Siakole stressed the need for coordination among key players, including the council, health department, police, national parks, and wildlife authorities.

The Senior Public Health Officer at Sinazongwe Town Council, Sibeso Kabubi, revealed that a ban on livestock movement through the Maamba barrier has been imposed. The council’s public health office is also conducting rigorous meat inspections at the Zambeef abattoir, where cattle are slaughtered.

Although sensitization meetings have been conducted in communities, stakeholders recognize the need for more extensive outreach efforts to educate the public about anthrax prevention and control.

In response to the outbreak, the Zambia Police has stopped issuing stock permits for cattle slaughtering due to concerns related to the anthrax outbreak. Criminal Investigation Officer Mathias Mwakalombe reported that neighborhood watch groups have been established to assist in identifying individuals involved in the consumption of meat from anthrax-infected cattle. Thus far, no deaths have been reported in connection with the outbreak.

The outbreak of anthrax in Sinazongwe District was initially recorded on July 5th, 2023, and has since seen a significant increase in cases, underscoring the need for swift and coordinated efforts to mitigate its impact on public health.