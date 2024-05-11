The Parliamentary Committee on Local Governance, Housing and Chiefs Affairs has cautioned higher Institutions of learning against compromising their standards as they train Constituency Development Fund (CDF) sponsored students.

When touring Northern Technical College (NORTEC) in Ndola, the committee was told that there are councils paying students less meal allowances contrarily to the prescribed K4, 500 per term.

Committee Chairperson Newton Samakayi said he is aware that Kitwe City Council and other councils are paying students meal allowance of 1,500 per term, a trend he branded as not good.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samakayi said the Parliamentary Committee on Local Governance was pleased with the overall training of the over 3000 CDF sponsored students at NORTEC.

The Committee is currently holding stakeholders’ consultative meetings on the implementation of CDF by councils.

“We are told there are councils that are now just paying students K1,500 as a meal allowance for three months because they want to bring more students. I think that is not good,” said the Mwinilunga Member of Parliament.

“We have asked the school management to ensure that they keep standards. If their standard is K1,500 per month, it should be K1,500 per month,” Mr. Samakayi said.

NORTEC acting Principal Martin Kasonso announced that the institution has started establishing satellite campuses in a bid to train more students under CDF.

Mr. Kasonso further proposed the increase in the number of skills courses CDF sponsored students can access.