

Former special assistant to the President for press and public relations, Amos Chanda, has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court for stealing and burning a court record. This verdict follows an incident where Mr. Chanda, along with his wife and sister-in-law, was previously jailed for seven months for obstructing Anti-Corruption Commission officers during a search at his house. They were released after appealing their initial sentence.

In the recent case, Mr. Chanda was found guilty of theft and destroying evidence. Lusaka Magistrate Irene Wishimanga also fined him K5,000 for destroying the evidence, with a default sentence of three months in prison if the fine is not paid.

Chanda pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included stealing a case record belonging to the government of Zambia and willfully destroying it to prevent its use in evidence in a judicial proceeding. The court heard evidence that Chanda had a conversation with individuals, including Intelligent Mobility Solutions board chairman Walid El Nahas and former Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko, where he admitted to obtaining the court record and burning it.

The theft of the court record, identified as case record number CRMP/001/2020, was alleged to have occurred between May 12, 2020, and October 1, 2022. Chanda was also accused of willfully destroying the record during the same period.