The government’s implementation of the free education policy has resulted in over 2.3 million children returning to school, ensuring greater access to education without discrimination, according to Education Minister Douglas Syakalima. The policy has been instrumental in providing educational opportunities for children across the country.

Speaking during this year’s World Teachers Day commemoration, Minister Syakalima highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of teachers and improving their living standards. Acknowledging the pivotal role teachers play in the education system, he emphasized the need for educators to continue advancing themselves professionally.

Daphne Chimuka, Chairperson of the Teaching Service Commission, revealed that the pupil-teacher ratio has been impacted by the implementation of the free education policy. To address this issue, she stressed the importance of the government’s continued recruitment of teachers as a means of improving the teacher-pupil ratio.

UNESCO Representative Remmy Mukonka also weighed in on the global teacher shortage issue, affirming its significance and the need for action on a global scale. Addressing the teacher shortage is a collective challenge that requires attention and solutions at both national and international levels.

The government’s commitment to improving education access and supporting its teaching workforce has been a cornerstone of its education policy. As the country continues to focus on education development, it remains poised to address challenges and ensure that every child receives a quality education.