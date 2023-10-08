A number of families in Chingola’s Gymkana area are facing homelessness after their houses were demolished by state police in compliance with a court order. The action has left several families without shelter.

Reports indicate that the affected houses were constructed on a piece of land claimed by a private individual named Emmanuel Chitambala. Mr. Chitambala had obtained a court order in 2020, which ultimately led to the demolition of the houses.

During a recent visit by a ZNBC news crew, affected families were seen sorting through their belongings, salvaging what they could from the wreckage. The families expressed their surprise and disappointment at the demolition, particularly in light of recent assurances they had received from their local leaders.

The affected families are now appealing to the government to provide them with alternative land to rebuild their lives and homes.

Chingola District Commissioner Raphael Chimupi confirmed the demolitions and assured the public that his administration is actively collaborating with other stakeholders in the district to explore ways to assist the affected families. He disclosed that a total of 36 structures in Gymkana’s Bupalo Ward had been demolished.

Nchanga Member of Parliament, Derrick Chilundika, described the situation as unfortunate and called on the local authorities to swiftly identify alternative land for the displaced families. He emphasized the urgency of finding a solution to address their housing needs.

Chingola Town Clerk Namukolo Kalufyanya clarified that the demolition in Gymkana was not initiated or sanctioned by the local council.